Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) & Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarkson 0 1 1 0 2.50 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarkson N/A N/A N/A Performance Shipping 61.43% 41.05% 23.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Clarkson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarkson N/A N/A N/A $1.00 34.80 Performance Shipping $75.17 million 0.31 $36.30 million $3.69 0.56

Performance Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Clarkson. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarkson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Performance Shipping beats Clarkson on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation. The Financial segment provides investment banking services for maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors; structured asset finance services and projects in the shipping, offshore, and real estate sectors; and project finance services. The Support segment offers port and agency, freight forwarding, supplies, customs clearance, and tools for the marine and offshore industries. The Research segment provides shipping-related information and publications. This segment also offers digital products, including Shipping Intelligence Network, World Fleet Register, Renewables Intelligence Network, Offshore Intelligence Network, World Offshore Register, and Sea/net; data, intelligence, and analysis services around shipping, trade, offshore, and maritime energy transition; and valuation services. In addition, it is involved in the provision of real estate and alternative investment funds, as well as management services; legal services to the shipping industry; real estate project management, shipping and offshore project syndication, and property-related services; and advice on finance structuring for shipping-related projects. Further, the company provides research and corporate finance services, including equity and debt capital markets and M&A transactions; brokerage of shipping-related derivative financial instruments; supply of MRO, PPE, and safety equipment for the energy and industrial sectors; and equity and fixed income sales and trading services, as well as LPG swaps brokerage services. Clarkson PLC was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services through its tanker vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of eight Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 851,825 DWT. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

