Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.40 target price on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at 0.26 on Wednesday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1 year low of 0.21 and a 1 year high of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

