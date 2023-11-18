PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PETQ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PetIQ by 1,149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 880.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PetIQ by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 749.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $538.57 million, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.86. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PETQ. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

