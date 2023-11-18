Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRBZF. Desjardins upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Premium Brands from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of PRBZF opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.22. Premium Brands has a one year low of $60.64 and a one year high of $83.35.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

