Prime Medicine (PRME) & Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) is one of 283 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Prime Medicine to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Prime Medicine and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Medicine 0 1 4 0 2.80 Prime Medicine Competitors 1271 4256 10990 155 2.60

Profitability

Prime Medicine currently has a consensus price target of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 227.27%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 82.26%. Given Prime Medicine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Prime Medicine is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Prime Medicine and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Medicine N/A -67.28% -57.83% Prime Medicine Competitors -4,496.57% -274.69% -47.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prime Medicine and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Medicine $5.21 million -$121.82 million -3.27 Prime Medicine Competitors $570.19 million $63.52 million -2.80

Prime Medicine’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Prime Medicine. Prime Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Prime Medicine beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. Prime Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.