Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) vs. Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Head to Head Contrast

Protalix BioTherapeutics and Arcellx are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcellx has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Arcellx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics 16.68% 62.80% 14.23% Arcellx N/A -48.49% -23.83%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics $47.64 million 2.11 -$14.93 million $0.05 28.11 Arcellx N/A N/A -$188.68 million ($2.65) -20.83

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Arcellx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Arcellx. Arcellx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protalix BioTherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Arcellx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Protalix BioTherapeutics and Arcellx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arcellx 0 0 12 0 3.00

Protalix BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 611.74%. Arcellx has a consensus target price of $54.77, suggesting a potential downside of 0.80%. Given Protalix BioTherapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Protalix BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Arcellx.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics beats Arcellx on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease. It also develops PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate for the treatment of Fabry disease; PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz); and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Hackensack, New Jersey. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Protalix Ltd.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). It is also developing ACLX-001, an immunotherapeutic combination composed of ARC-T cells and bi-valent SparX proteins targeting BCMA to treat r/r MM; ACLX-002 and ACLX-003 for treating r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and product candidates for solid tumor programs. It has strategic alliance with Kite Pharma, Inc. to co-develop and co-commercialize CART-ddBCMA. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

