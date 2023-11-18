Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin M. Stein purchased 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,108.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein bought 36,600 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,108. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,415 shares of company stock worth $935,990. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

AXTA opened at $31.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

