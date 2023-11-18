Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 6.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 1.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 162,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 65.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Robert Half Trading Up 1.3 %

RHI stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.96. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

