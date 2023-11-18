Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $92.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

