Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $8,377,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 10.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $228,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at $2,507,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at $12,366,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

