Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,600 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Futu were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Futu by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,736,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUTU shares. Bank of America upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.15 to $62.80 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

Futu Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $59.57 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 43.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Further Reading

