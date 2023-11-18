Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,247 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,402.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 65.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

