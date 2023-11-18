Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 5,209 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Trading Up 0.5 %

VVV opened at $35.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lori Ann Flees acquired 8,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $299,755.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, SVP Lori Ann Flees purchased 8,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $299,755.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $57,001.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $348,141.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $601,606 and have sold 12,351 shares valued at $415,476. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VVV. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Valvoline

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.