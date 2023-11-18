Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 850 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Atkore were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 134.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Atkore by 179.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Atkore by 25.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

ATKR stock opened at $131.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.46 and a 200-day moving average of $141.05. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.54 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 20.93%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

