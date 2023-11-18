Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By Capital One Financial

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $5.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.53. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.23 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $156.15 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.