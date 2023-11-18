Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Modiv Industrial, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Modiv Industrial in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Modiv Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modiv Industrial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Modiv Industrial Trading Up 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv Industrial

Shares of Modiv Industrial stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a market cap of $115.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of -0.38. Modiv Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 17.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Modiv Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Modiv Industrial by 21.3% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

Modiv Inc is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

