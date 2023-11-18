Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Reduced by Analyst

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of BIOX opened at $11.74 on Thursday. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $737.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 0.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,942,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after buying an additional 88,650 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.35% of the company’s stock.
About Bioceres Crop Solutions
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of crop productivity solutions. The firm includes seeds, seed traits, seed treatments, biologicals, high-value adjuvants and fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition.
