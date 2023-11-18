Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Revelation Biosciences, Inc. Raised by Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:REVB)

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Revelation Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Revelation Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Revelation Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.
Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of REVB opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.22. Revelation Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences
About Revelation Biosciences
Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Revelation Biosciences
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.