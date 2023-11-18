Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Revelation Biosciences, Inc. Raised by Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:REVB)

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Revelation Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Revelation Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Revelation Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Shares of REVB opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.22. Revelation Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Revelation Biosciences by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 309,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 134,451 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.

