Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Issued By National Bank Financial

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CAE from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. CAE has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of CAE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,330,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of CAE by 47.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 706,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

