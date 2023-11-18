Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Lowered by Analyst

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Antibe Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Antibe Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Antibe Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Shares of ATE stock opened at C$0.70 on Thursday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$36.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.54.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

