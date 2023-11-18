Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Decreased by B. Riley

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Children’s Place in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.51. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $238.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.27. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 370.6% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 91,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,565,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

