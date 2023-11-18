Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Power Co. of Canada Issued By Desjardins (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on POW. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.78.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$36.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.33, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 12.78. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$31.47 and a 1 year high of C$38.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

