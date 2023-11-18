Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Cormark lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of SLF opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.5637 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 805.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,897,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,381,000 after buying an additional 41,147 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,796,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,057,000 after buying an additional 176,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 86,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

