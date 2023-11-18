Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unity Biotechnology in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now expects that the company will earn ($1.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.16). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Unity Biotechnology Trading Up 17.7 %

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $31.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.53. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.72.

Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 28,706.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

