Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) & Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Head to Head Comparison

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) and Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and Fortrea’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics $9.88 billion 1.53 $946.00 million $6.66 20.25 Fortrea $3.10 billion 0.91 N/A N/A N/A

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Fortrea.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

87.8% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and Fortrea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics 8.21% 15.80% 7.45% Fortrea N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Quest Diagnostics and Fortrea, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics 0 9 1 0 2.10 Fortrea 1 1 1 0 2.00

Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $146.09, suggesting a potential upside of 8.30%. Fortrea has a consensus price target of $31.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.44%. Given Quest Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Quest Diagnostics is more favorable than Fortrea.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Fortrea on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, independent delivery networks, health plans, employers, direct contract entities, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians robust information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc. provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina.

