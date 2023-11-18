Quest Resource Holding Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Quest Resource in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quest Resource’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Quest Resource’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Quest Resource Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.64 million, a PE ratio of -17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Quest Resource by 37.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 349,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 94,609 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in Quest Resource by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Resource by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 366,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 60,396 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 236.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 46,754 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,224,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,609.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 23,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $177,817.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $64,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $30,212.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,224,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,867,609.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,919 shares of company stock worth $180,519. Corporate insiders own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

(Get Free Report)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.