Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 91.20 ($1.12).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.17) price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Shares of QLT opened at GBX 91 ($1.12) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,033.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 71.20 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 106 ($1.30).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

