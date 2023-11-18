Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 91.20 ($1.12).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.17) price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.
