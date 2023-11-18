Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $104.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $124.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.21.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

