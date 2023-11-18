Raymond James Trims ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Target Price to C$3.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. National Bankshares cut shares of ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of ECN Capital from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.78.

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$2.10 on Wednesday. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$1.65 and a 12-month high of C$3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.61. The firm has a market cap of C$586.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.09 per share, with a total value of C$522,750.00. Insiders bought a total of 750,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

