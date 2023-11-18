RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of RB Global worth $41,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,193,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.48. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $68.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. Research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,515.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy J. O’day acquired 1,500 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,750 shares of company stock worth $293,135 over the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

