Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives $24.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RLAY shares. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 52.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,862,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,956 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 592.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,718,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RLAY opened at $8.62 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

