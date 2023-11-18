Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) vs. Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) and Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Republic Services and Cleanaway Waste Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Services $13.51 billion 3.70 $1.49 billion $5.17 30.70 Cleanaway Waste Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than Cleanaway Waste Management.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Services 0 6 5 0 2.45 Cleanaway Waste Management 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Republic Services and Cleanaway Waste Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Republic Services currently has a consensus target price of $160.36, indicating a potential upside of 1.04%. Given Republic Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Republic Services is more favorable than Cleanaway Waste Management.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.2% of Republic Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Cleanaway Waste Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Republic Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Services and Cleanaway Waste Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Services 11.17% 16.81% 5.72% Cleanaway Waste Management N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Republic Services beats Cleanaway Waste Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions. Its residential collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, recycling centers, and organics processing facilities; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. The company also engages in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. It serves small-container, large-container, and residential customers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated through 353 collection operations, 233 transfer stations, 206 active landfills, 71 recycling centers, 6 saltwater disposal wells, and 7 deep injection wells, as well as 3 treatment, recovery, and disposal facilities in 41 states; and 20 treatment, storage, and disposal facilities. It also operates 73 landfill gas-to-energy and renewable energy projects, and 12 closed landfills. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Cleanaway Waste Management

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services. In addition, the company is involved in the ownership and management of waste transfer stations, resource recovery and recycling facilities, secure product destruction, quarantine treatment operations, and landfills; sale of recovered paper, cardboard, metals, and plastics; and collection, treatment, processing, and recycling of liquid and hazardous waste, including industrial waste, grease trap waste, oily waters, and used mineral and cooking oils in packaged and bulk forms. Further, it offers industrial solutions comprising industrial cleaning, vacuum tanker loading, site remediation, sludge management, parts washing, concrete remediation, CCTV, corrosion protection, and emergency response services. Additionally, the company refines and recycles used mineral oils to produce fuel oils and base oils; generates and sells electricity produced utilizing landfill gas; and provides health, hazardous and nonhazardous, hydrocarbons, chemical, and e-waste recycling services. Cleanaway Waste Management Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

