Reviewing Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) & Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Free Report) and Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Casinos has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Century Casinos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $5.64 million N/A -$1.42 million N/A N/A Century Casinos $510.20 million 0.27 $7.98 million ($0.71) -6.49

Profitability

Century Casinos has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Century Casinos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate 20.90% 11.34% 10.40% Century Casinos -4.20% -10.98% -2.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate and Century Casinos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Century Casinos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Century Casinos has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 149.46%. Given Century Casinos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Century Casinos shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Century Casinos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Century Casinos beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates in three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake, including Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2021, the company owned 9,405 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. Blue Ridge Real Estate Company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

