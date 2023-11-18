Reviewing H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) & Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) and Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ralph Lauren has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Ralph Lauren, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 2 7 2 0 2.00 Ralph Lauren 2 4 12 0 2.56

Earnings and Valuation

Ralph Lauren has a consensus price target of $135.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.16%. Given Ralph Lauren’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ralph Lauren is more favorable than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ).

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Ralph Lauren’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) $22.17 billion 1.02 $357.67 million $0.08 39.25 Ralph Lauren $6.44 billion 1.23 $522.70 million $7.83 15.55

Ralph Lauren has lower revenue, but higher earnings than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ). Ralph Lauren is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Ralph Lauren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 2.68% 12.74% 3.41% Ralph Lauren 8.12% 24.14% 8.55%

Dividends

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ralph Lauren pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) pays out 87.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ralph Lauren pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ralph Lauren has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ralph Lauren is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Ralph Lauren shares are held by institutional investors. 39.1% of Ralph Lauren shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ralph Lauren beats H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting. The company provides its products under the H&M, H&M HOME, H&M Move, COS, Weekday, Monki, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound, Singular Society, Creator Studio, and Sellpy brand names. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances. It sells apparel and accessories under the Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Golf Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Golf, RLX Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps brands; women's fragrances under the Ralph Lauren Collection, Woman by Ralph Lauren, Romance Collection, and Ralph Collection brand names; and men's fragrances under the Polo Blue, Ralph's Club, Safari, Purple Label, Polo Red, Polo Green, Polo Black, Polo Sport, and Big Pony Men's brand names. The company's restaurant collection includes The Polo Bar in New York City; RL Restaurant in Chicago; Ralph's in Paris; The Bar at Ralph Lauren located in Milan; and Ralph's Coffee concept. It sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, and golf and pro shops, as well as directly to consumers through its retail stores, concession-based shop-within-shops, and its digital commerce sites. The company directly operates retail stores and concession-based shop-within-shops; and operates Ralph Lauren stores, factory stores, and stores and shops through licensing partners. Ralph Lauren Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.