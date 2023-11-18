Reviewing Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) & Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) and Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Morphic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoke Pharma $4.30 million 1.00 -$8.22 million ($2.27) -0.57 Morphic $70.81 million 16.44 -$59.04 million ($3.19) -7.34

Evoke Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Morphic. Morphic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evoke Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoke Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Morphic 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Evoke Pharma and Morphic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Morphic has a consensus target price of $61.71, suggesting a potential upside of 163.74%. Given Morphic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Morphic is more favorable than Evoke Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Morphic shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Morphic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Evoke Pharma has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morphic has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Morphic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoke Pharma -176.93% -517.99% -78.59% Morphic -92.38% -24.37% -23.58%

Summary

Morphic beats Evoke Pharma on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults. The company markets its products to gastroenterologists, internal medicine specialists, primary care physicians, and select health care providers. Evoke Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company's products in pipeline include Next Gen a4ß7 Inhibitors for additional potential GI indications, such as EGIDs, pouchitis, etc.; avß8 for the treatment of Myelofibrosis and solid tumor; and fibronectin integrin for pulmonary hypertensive. In addition, it has a license agreement with Janssen to discover and develop novel integrin therapeutics; collaboration agreement with Schrödinger for integrin targets; and license agreement with Children's Medical Center Corporation to develop and commercialize products worldwide for any therapeutic or diagnostic use in humans and veterinary applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

