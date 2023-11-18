Reviewing VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) and Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG)

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) and Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and Blue Line Protection Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -12.48% -20.65% -13.56% Blue Line Protection Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VerifyMe and Blue Line Protection Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.55 -$14.40 million ($0.34) -3.15 Blue Line Protection Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -3.19

Analyst Recommendations

Blue Line Protection Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VerifyMe. Blue Line Protection Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VerifyMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for VerifyMe and Blue Line Protection Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00 Blue Line Protection Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

VerifyMe currently has a consensus target price of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 166.36%. Given VerifyMe’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than Blue Line Protection Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of VerifyMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Blue Line Protection Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of VerifyMe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Blue Line Protection Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions. The VerifyMe Solutions segment offers technology solutions to connect brands with consumers allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. Its solutions provide brand protection and supply chain functions, such as counterfeit prevention, traceability, consumer engagement solutions, and authentication for labels, packaging, and products, as well as tamper-proof labels. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers predictive analytics for optimizing delivery of time and temperature sensitive perishable products. This segment's products include PeriTrack customer dashboard, an integrated web portal tool gives its customers an in-depth look at their shipping activities based on real-time data. It also provides call center, pre-transit, post-delivery, and weather/traffic services. The company has a strategic partnership with INX International Ink Company. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

About Blue Line Protection Group

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. provides armed protection and transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for businesses engaged in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. It offers asset logistic services comprising armed transportation services, including shipment protection, money escort, and asset vaulting; and financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency. The company was formerly known as The Engraving Masters, Inc. and changed its name to Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

