Rhumbline Advisers Buys 164,855 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 150.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,855 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of BWX Technologies worth $19,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3,584.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after buying an additional 334,735 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth about $5,762,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 31,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in BWX Technologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 637,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,705 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.47 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.26.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

