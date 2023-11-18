Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,048 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825,681 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Antero Resources worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after purchasing an additional 513,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Antero Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $255,045,000 after purchasing an additional 519,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 83.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 55.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,986,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $115,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,708 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.58.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $38.70.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

