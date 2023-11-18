Riley Millar Frame Buys 7,750 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame acquired 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.93 per share, with a total value of C$100,207.50.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 1.2 %

TSE:PEY opened at C$13.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.96. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$10.38 and a 52 week high of C$15.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.30. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.99.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is presently 67.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.78.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Featured Articles

