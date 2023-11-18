Riley Millar Frame Buys 7,750 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame acquired 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.93 per share, with a total value of C$100,207.50.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 1.2 %
TSE:PEY opened at C$13.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.96. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$10.38 and a 52 week high of C$15.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.30. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.99.
Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is presently 67.01%.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.
