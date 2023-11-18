Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,429 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Roblox worth $19,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,071,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,135 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,318,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Roblox by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,510 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $217,991.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,846,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,595,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $122,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $217,991.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,846,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,595,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,227 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

