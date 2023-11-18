Roundview Capital LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 509,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $152.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.05 and a 200 day moving average of $145.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

