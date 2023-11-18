Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APR.UN. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$12.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.37.

Shares of APR.UN stock opened at C$10.13 on Wednesday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$9.71 and a 1-year high of C$13.13. The firm has a market cap of C$402.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

