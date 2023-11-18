Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APR.UN. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$12.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.37.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APR.UN
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Trading Down 0.3 %
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.