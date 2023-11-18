Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQFree Report) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,868 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHQ opened at $32.13 on Friday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

