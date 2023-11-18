Scotiabank Cuts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$36.50

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$36.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.15.

Shares of CAE opened at C$28.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.13. CAE has a 12 month low of C$25.44 and a 12 month high of C$33.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

