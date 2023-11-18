Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shapeways Trading Down 5.6 %

Shapeways stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.90. Shapeways has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shapeways

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Shapeways by 143.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shapeways during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shapeways by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 41,930 shares during the last quarter. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

