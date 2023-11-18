Short Interest in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Declines By 6.7%

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,420,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 7,950,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 2,828.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.73.

BP Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. BP has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.33%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

