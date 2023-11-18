Short Interest in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Drops By 6.7%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 512,700 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 549,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 866.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,098,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 984,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after purchasing an additional 479,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 67.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 142,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 140,533 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Performance

BNR stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.25.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 130.84% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

