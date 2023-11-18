Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Declines By 6.7%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 9,042,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 558.9 days.

Chinasoft International Price Performance

Shares of CFTLF stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. Chinasoft International has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $0.93.

Chinasoft International Company Profile

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

