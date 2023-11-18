Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Declines By 6.7%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 9,042,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 558.9 days.
Shares of CFTLF stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. Chinasoft International has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $0.93.
