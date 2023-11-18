Short Interest in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Drops By 9.6%

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 203,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Dyadic International Price Performance

Shares of DYAI stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.62. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 832,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dyadic International in the third quarter worth about $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

