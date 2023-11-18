Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Declines By 6.6%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $226,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.